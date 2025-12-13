/Spain busts gang flying hashish helicopters from Morocco

Spanish police on Saturday (Dec 13) said they had thwarted a criminal gang that flew helicopters to smuggle hashish into the country from Morocco, in a rare operation against aerial drug trafficking.

The helicopters were capable of transporting between 500 and 900 kilograms of drugs, which were stored in rural estates and warehouses in southern Spain before distribution by road to other European countries, the Civil Guard said in a statement.

Police seized one of the helicopters, 657 kilograms (1,448 pounds) of hashish, five firearms, cash and vehicles during raids in the provinces of Malaga, Almeria and Murcia.

Six arrests were made in the operation, which also involved Moroccan, Belgian and Swedish law enforcement.

Spain's close ties with Latin America and proximity to Morocco make it a key entry point for drugs into Europe, but smuggling typically takes place by sea.

Spanish police have in the past year also uncovered networks that used drones to transport drugs from Morocco.