South Korean prez vows to not give 'single penny' to North Korea

Hours after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called for an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials, South Korea has responded. President Yoon Suk Yeol said S Korea will not 'provide a single penny' to its rogue neighbour if it continues with the nuclear arms policy.

Under the country's new nuclear weapons programme, Kim unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads which rubbed the South Korean prez the wrong way. N Korean media reported that policy of expanding the nuclear stockpile was 'solely aimed' at defending the country, regional peace and stability.

"Disclosing the reality of North Korea's human rights situation is very important to national security as well, because it shows where the legitimacy of a state can be found," Yoon was quoted as saying by presidential office spokesman Lee Do Woon.

"From now on, the unification ministry should stop giving away to North Korea and make it clear that as long as North Korea pursues nuclear development, we cannot give them a single won," added Woon.

Yoon was referring to the annual report on N Korea's human rights situation published under the North Korean Human Rights Act passed in 2016.

Kim vowed to enhance the nuclear stockpile, a day after his military launched two short-range missiles towards the East Sea that landed just outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The aggressive posturing came in the backdrop of the US and S Korea completing their biggest military drill in the last five years. The exercise started on March 13 and concluded last Thursday.

At the time, Kim said the country should be ready to launch nuclear attacks at any time to deter war. He went on to slam the US and South Korea for expanding military ties involving American nuclear assets.

(With inputs from agencies)