South Korea reports highest ever one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported its highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Thursday, as officials contemplated imposing a semi-lockdown on Seoul, the epicentre of the country's recent outbreaks.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 1,275 cases were reported on Wednesday, exceeding the number of daily cases recorded at the peak of the country's third wave in December. More than 80 per cent of the new cases were recorded in Seoul and the surrounding areas.

Talking to the press, Jeong Eun-Kyeong, director of Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency, acknowledged that the country recognises that it is in the initial stages of the fourth wave, which will likely show a sharp increase in the case count in the coming weeks.

He added that if the situation persists at the current rate, the number of cases may increase to about 1,400 around late July, and if it gets worse, the number could reach 2,000.

The restrictions in Level 4 are pretty severe and people are advised to stay at home. Schools are closed, public meetings are limited to two attendees, rallies and other events are banned.

Restaurants and coffee shops will offer limited seating, and only take-out will be available after 10 p.m. Nightclubs and bars will shut down.

