South Africa: 11 killed, 75 injured after elevator drops 656 feet at platinum mine

Eleven workers were killed and 75 others were injured in a platinum mine in South Africa's Rustenburg on Monday (Nov 27) after an elevator suddenly dropped 650 feet while carrying them to the surface. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the incident happened at the end of workers' shifts. In a statement, Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) CEO Nico Muller said the incident was the darkest day in the company's history, adding an investigation was launched.

Mining operations at the site were suspended on Tuesday, suspension might extend to Wednesday.

The 75 injured workers were hospitalised. Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said that some of the injured had serious compact fractures and pointed out it was a highly unusual incident.

"It's impossible to quantify the impact on production save to say (the) shaft on its own is a very large complex and contributes roughly 15% of Impala Rustenburg's production," Theron said.

"To the extent that it's stopped for any length of time, it will have a corresponding impact on the entire company," he added.