Sounds BIZARRE but this woman is seriously scared of aliens after 'nine UFO sightings'

Do you believe in aliens? Do you think life, not originated on Earth, may occur outside the blue planet? Well, some people do!

Now and then people have come up with outrageous theories related to their so-called encounter with extraterrestrial life.

Recently, a woman has claimed that she has seen several Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and now she is too scared to leave the house.

As per a report by UK-based tabloid The Mirror, the 51-year-old Sacha Christie fears that she may be abducted... by the aliens.

As quoted by the website, Sacha said: "It's very hard to explain my encounters, as it's hard for me to believe what I've seen."

"I've spent my whole life trying to think of other scenarios, of things that it could be, but the only conclusion is that it's other life forms and UFOs," she added.

She added that "looking at the sky, it scares me, as I don't know what I'm going to see next."

The report added that Christie is a stay-at-home mother from Liverpool, Merseyside. She has seen lights flying across the sky as she claims that those were UFOs. She even had a joint encounter with some friends while on holiday in Wales in 1997.

Now, she apparently suffers from PTSD due to her experiences. For the unversed, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that is basically triggered by a terrifying event, either after experiencing it or witnessing it.

She shared one of the experiences that she recently had. As stated by the media website, she was on holiday when she allegedly saw the UFO. She was with her ex-partner and son in the small town of Glyn Ceiriog.

As quoted, she said: "I saw Steve outside looking at the sky, I ran out there to see what was wrong. He was pointing at these fluorescent lights in the sky that seemed to be getting bigger the closer they moved towards us."

"As the clouds were so low, the shadows and shape of the UFO made it look like bright rippling jellyfish in the sky. It was fascinating. That's when something reached out of the hedge and touched Louie's foot. I really couldn't believe it; I was in shock

"Louie had told me that something had touched his foot and I believed him, but I wanted to look at the lights more, to understand what was going on. I stood there for another minute or so, when I suddenly heard something running barefoot in the mud behind me. "All of a sudden, it bumped into me as it ran past and my chest exploded. Before I even realised it was happening, I was running back to the house in a panic, in complete hysterical blindness, I couldn't see where I was going. I just knew I needed to run" — Sacha Christie said.

The claims are quite intriguing, but should we believe them?

What do you think about what she has to say?

