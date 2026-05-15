/Sopore Police attach property of proclaimed offender linked to Hizbul Mujahideen network

Sopore Police attached immovable property belonging to a proclaimed offender linked with the Pakistan-based terror network of Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said. According to police, the action was taken in connection with FIR No. 02/2008 registered at Police Station Panzalla under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. The accused has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat. Police said investigations revealed that Bhat had allegedly crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) illegally to obtain arms and ammunition training and later became associated with the banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Officials said the accused is currently operating in coordination with the terror network from Pakistan and had been absconding for several years despite repeated efforts to secure his arrest. As part of the attachment proceedings, police, in coordination with the Revenue Department, attached land measuring six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama. The properties are estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

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Police said the accused had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by a competent court under Section 88 of the CrPC after evading legal proceedings for a prolonged period. The attachment process was carried out following court orders and after verification through revenue records and local inquiry. The proceedings were conducted in the presence of revenue officials and independent witnesses after completion of all legal formalities, police added.