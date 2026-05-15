Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Sopore Police attach property of proclaimed offender linked to Hizbul Mujahideen network

Sopore Police attach property of proclaimed offender linked to Hizbul Mujahideen network

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: May 15, 2026, 23:15 IST | Updated: May 15, 2026, 23:15 IST
Sopore Police attach property of proclaimed offender linked to Hizbul Mujahideen network

Sopore Police attach property of proclaimed offender linked to Hizbul Mujahideen network

Story highlights

Sopore Police have attached the immovable land of proclaimed offender Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a Hizbul Mujahideen operative operating from Pakistan.

Sopore Police attached immovable property belonging to a proclaimed offender linked with the Pakistan-based terror network of Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said. According to police, the action was taken in connection with FIR No. 02/2008 registered at Police Station Panzalla under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act. The accused has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat. Police said investigations revealed that Bhat had allegedly crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) illegally to obtain arms and ammunition training and later became associated with the banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Officials said the accused is currently operating in coordination with the terror network from Pakistan and had been absconding for several years despite repeated efforts to secure his arrest. As part of the attachment proceedings, police, in coordination with the Revenue Department, attached land measuring six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama. The properties are estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Also read: J&K’s anti-drug drive deals major blow to narco-terror network

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police said the accused had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by a competent court under Section 88 of the CrPC after evading legal proceedings for a prolonged period. The attachment process was carried out following court orders and after verification through revenue records and local inquiry. The proceedings were conducted in the presence of revenue officials and independent witnesses after completion of all legal formalities, police added.

Also read: Crackdown intensifies: J&K administration demolishes drug-linked properties in major anti-narcotics drive

In a statement, Sopore Police said the action was part of its continuing drive to dismantle terror infrastructure, disrupt terror networks, and take strict action against individuals accused of involvement in terrorism, terror financing, harbouring terrorists, or supporting terror organisations. Police reiterated their commitment to pursuing legal action against all elements involved in activities considered prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

Trending Topics