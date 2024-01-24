Slugfest of oldies? Pelosi mocks Trump of cognitive disorder, then mixes up his name with Biden

One of the defining images of Donald Trump's presidency was his faceoff with the then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As the former president strengthened his frontrunner status by winning the Republican primary in New Hampshire, Pelosi launched yet another attack on Trump.

"I am not going to spend too much time on Donald Trump's cognitive disorders," Pelosi told MSNBC, right before she momentarily confused Donald Trump with Joe Biden.

"He tried to say that Nikki Haley did not allow the National Guard to come but it was Nancy Pelosi. It was nobody. It was Joe...," Pelosi mistakenly said. "It was Donald Trump," she added a moment later about the sequence of events on Jan 6, when supporters of Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol after Joe Biden's presidential victory. Pelosi was referring to the alleged denial of the service of the National Guard at the scene to control the riotous situation in the power corridor of the world's oldest democracy on Jan 6, 2021.

Pelosi was responding to the row that erupted when Trump appeared to confuse Nancy Pelosi with Nikki Haley.

Trump accused the as in charge of security, Nikki Haley denied the service of National Guards in the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. Haley could not have done that because she was not the charge of security then, Pelosi was.

Also watch | Donald trump's running mate: Four women candidates vying to be GOP's Trump's running mate × During a rally in Concord, New Hampshire last week, Trump said. "Look at all the people back there. You got a lot of people. This is supposed to be a quaint little area. This is not quaint at all."

Trump then added: "You know when [Haley] comes here she gets like nine people, and the press never reports the crowds you know."

Trump finally confused Nancy Pelosi with Nikki Haley.

"By the way, they never report the crowd on Jan. 6. You know Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley… You know, they — do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything? Deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it," Trump falsely claimed.

"Because of lots of things… like Nikki Haley is in charge of security — we offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people."