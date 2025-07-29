/Slowdown in reviving Russia-US ties? Kremlin says 'special military op' continues in Ukraine after 22 killed overnight

A day after US President Donald Trump threatened to reduce the 50-day ultimatum to Russia to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine, the Kremlin on Tuesday (July 29) responded, noting that Russia saw a "slowdown" in attempts to restore ties with the US. However, the Kremlin spokesperson stressed that they are 'committed' to peace in Ukraine.

When asked about Russia's ties with the US after Trump's ultimatum warning, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that they would like to see more dynamics.

"There is indeed a slowdown. We would like to see more dynamics. We are interested in this. In order to move forward, we need impulses from both sides," he said while speaking to reporters.

Committed to peace in Ukraine

The Kremlin spokesperson further stressed that Russia is still committed to achieving peace in Ukraine.

This marks Russia's first reaction to Trump's decision to cut his deadline for Moscow to cease fire in the conflict.

"We have taken note of President Trump's statement yesterday. The SVO continues. And we remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests," Peskov said.

'Special operation' continues

Kremlin Spokesperson Peskov, while talking to reporters, added that a “special military operation” (that’s their term for the illegal invasion of Ukraine) continues, but Russia “remains committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests”.

Earlier on Monday, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), warned US President Donald Trump not to play the 'ultimatum game' and not to go down the ‘Sleepy Joe road’! Every threat of ultimatum is considered from Russia's side as a step towards war.