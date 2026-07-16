/Six members of the same family die in Peshawar fire tragedy in Pakistan

Six members of the same family died in a house fire in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reports said on Thursday (Jul 16). The victims were a man, his wife and their four children. Rescue 1122, the provincial emergency service, recovered the bodies from a single room in the house in the Tehkal Payan area. Rescue officials said the victims died from smoke inhalation and the intense heat of the fire. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, and an investigation is under way. Watch the video below:

What happened in the Peshawar fire?

The fire is believed to have started in the hall of the house, where furniture, foam and other household items were stored, rescuers said. This allowed the flames to spread rapidly. Preliminary reports indicated that the victims died from suffocation and extreme heat rather than direct burn injuries. Authorities have not confirmed an electrical short circuit or any other cause.

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Local media identified the deceased as 55-year-old Siraj, his 40-year-old wife, and their four children: Harirah (11), Hanaya (9), Hasnain (4) and Minhal (3). Some local Pakistani media reports identified Siraj as a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

Social media footage showed Rescue 1122 vehicles entering the narrow streets of Tehkal Payan as firefighters and rescuers responded to the incident.

Similar fire incidents in Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed several fatal residential and commercial fire incidents in recent years. Many are linked to suspected electrical faults, gas leaks or the rapid spread of flames through combustible material.

On July 9, 2025, four members of a family were killed in a house fire near Kochi Bazaar in Peshawar. Two other people were injured. In October 2021, seven members of a family, including four children aged between two months and 12 years, died in a house fire on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh in Punjab province. In July 2023, four adults and six children were killed in a house fire that was suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.