/Two dead, over 100 rescued after blaze rips through Noida building, EV spark likely trigger

Two people died after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Noida on Wednesday. Preliminary findings suggested the blaze was triggered by a spark from an electric vehicle battery that was being charged. The incident took place in Namura village and led to a major rescue operation in which around 50 families were evacuated.

According to the initial investigation, a battery being charged short-circuited, creating a spark that ignited nearby vehicles parked on the ground floor. The fire spread rapidly through the building, while dense smoke moved to the upper floors, trapping residents inside the G+4 structure. The building was being used as a paying guest accommodation and housed around 50 families.

Seven fire tenders, a hydraulic platform, fire department personnel and local police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze. Firefighters brought the fire under control and evacuated all residents from the building, officials said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Upon receiving the information, police teams, fire service rescue teams, and fire tenders arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. More than 100 people were successfully rescued and brought to safety. Two individuals fell ill and were transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment; an update on their health status is currently awaited," DCP Central Noida said in a statement.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and leaseholder under relevant legal provisions. The accused has been taken into custody and further legal action is underway.

"A case has been registered against the building's leaseholder and operator under appropriate legal sections on charges of negligence, and they have been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings regarding this matter are underway," the official added.