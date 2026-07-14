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  • /Alia Bhatt onboards Tummbad 2, joins Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Alia Bhatt onboards Tummbad 2, joins Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:53 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:53 IST
Alia Bhatt onboards Tummbad 2, joins Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Produced by Sohum Shah Films, Tumbbad is a horror fantasy feature film. Set in a Maharashtra village, the movie revolves around Vinayak Rao (Shah), who finds a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

The world of Tumbbad 2 is getting bigger, and the most recent and biggest addition to the movie is Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai actress has joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sohum Shah for the sequel to the 2018 film.

Tumbbad is a rare cinematic phenomenon that redefined the folklore fantasy genre and has only grown in stature since its release. Celebrated for its rich world-building, atmospheric storytelling and visual ambition, the film has earned an enduring cult following over the years. Its re-release went on to become the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema, reaffirming its place as one of the country’s most celebrated modern classics.

Alia Bhatt joins Tummbad

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Now, Tumbbad 2 is set to expand that world on an even grander canvas. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui already confirmed as part of the cast, the addition of Alia Bhatt further underscores the scale and creative ambition of the film.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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