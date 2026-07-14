/Alia Bhatt onboards Tummbad 2, joins Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The world of Tumbbad 2 is getting bigger, and the most recent and biggest addition to the movie is Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai actress has joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sohum Shah for the sequel to the 2018 film.

Tumbbad is a rare cinematic phenomenon that redefined the folklore fantasy genre and has only grown in stature since its release. Celebrated for its rich world-building, atmospheric storytelling and visual ambition, the film has earned an enduring cult following over the years. Its re-release went on to become the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema, reaffirming its place as one of the country’s most celebrated modern classics.

Alia Bhatt joins Tummbad

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