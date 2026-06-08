/Six injured after stabbing incident at New York’s Penn Station – What we know



Six people were injured in a stabbing incident at New York’s Penn Station on Sunday (Jun 7). The incident comes as the city is set to host two major sporting events – the NBA Finals and football’s World Cup. According to officials, a suspect was taken into custody after the attack at one of the busiest transportation hubs in the United States. According to the New York Fire Department, the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, with at least one person reported to have sustained serious injuries.

While the NY Fire Department initially reported that five people were wounded in the stabbing, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani later said that six people were injured and the alleged perpetrator was in custody.

“Based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed, and the alleged perpetrator is in custody following a swift response from the Amtrak Police Department,” Mamdani wrote on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation. New York City Comptroller Mark Levine said the suspect was believed to be an emotionally disturbed homeless individual, though authorities have not yet released further details.

The incident occurred near tracks 5 and 6 of Penn Station, where police cordoned off the area. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing blood, medical supplies and emergency personnel shortly after the attack.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the stabbing, calling it “an act of horrific violence” and reaffirming the state's commitment to public safety.

Sporting events in city

The attack comes at a sensitive time for New York City, which is preparing to host major sporting events, including games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden and upcoming FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in neighbouring New Jersey.