Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tests positive for COVID-19 for the first time since its inception

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. He contracted the virus for the very first time since the pandemic began in the year 2020.

He took to his official Facebook account and shared a post saying that he is generally feeling okay and that his doctors have advised him to self-isolate.

He further informed that he contracted the virus after his recent work trips and that the doctors had prescribed the Paxlovid antiviral medication because of his age.

Lee was on an official visit to South Africa from May 14 to 16, and Kenya from May 17 to 19. He also attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia from May 10 to 11.

The 71-year-old added that his last COVID-19 vaccine booster dose inoculation was in November. He urged the citizens of his country to keep their vaccinations up to date in order to reduce the risk of severe illness.

WHO announces end of Covid as global health emergency, says crisis phase over Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation announced that Covid is no longer a global health emergency.

"Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I've accepted that advice. It's therefore with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while speaking to reporters, as he estimated that the pandemic had killed "at least 20 million" people, which is threefold the official estimate.

The announcement was made after the independent emergency committee of WHO held its 15th meeting on the Covid crisis during which they agreed that the crisis did not merit the highest level of alert of the organisation any longer.

However, Tedros warned that the announcement did not mean the threat was over, as he cautioned people about the chances of reinstating the emergency status if the situation changes.

"However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat," Ghebreyesus said.

"The worst thing any country could do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that Covid-19 is nothing to worry about," he stated.

