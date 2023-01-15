Shooting outside London church, 7-year-old critical

A seven-year-old girl was critical and fighting for her life in a hospital after a shooting that followed a requiem mass in London. Five other people were injured in the shooting.

"Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene," London's Met Police said in a statement as they launched an urgent appeal for witnesses.

Father Jeremy Trood, the priest who conducted the service, told PA news agency that it had been a requiem mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, who both died within a month of each other in November.

Sara succumbed to Leukemia while her mother died due to a blood clot on arrival from Heathrow from Colombia, the MyLondon news website reported.

"I heard this almighty bang and I thought this was not normal, and the next minute everyone was screaming and shouting," a neighbour told PA.

In addition to the seven-year-old girl, four women and another girl, 12, were wounded in the incident near the busy Euston train station.

The other girl was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for minor leg injuries.

Police said that a 21-year-old woman was also in a central London hospital but her injuries were non-threatening.

Three other women aged 41, 48, and 54, remained in hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking," said the police Superintendent Ed Wells.

"An investigation into this dreadful attack is already well under way involving local officers and specialist detectives," he added.

A witness told MyLondon the shots were fired as mourners who had attended the mass watched doves being released afterwards.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.