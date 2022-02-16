Shark attack horror: Sydney beach turns red as swimmer is mauled to death

A swimmer was killed after being fatally attacked by a shark off a popular Sydney beach on Wednesday, making it the first incident in nearly 60 years.

According to local media, the gruesome incident took place at Little Bay Beach around 4.35 pm (local time).

Emergency services were later rushed to the site after the visitors saw a man yelling for help as he was being attacked by the shark.

“Some guy was swimming, and a shark came and attacked him vertically," witness Kris Linto, told Nine news channel.

“We heard a yell and turned around it looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere,” he added.

Rescue crews on jet skis and in boats found human remains in the water.

Another witness, who was fishing nearby, told ABC, “When he went down there were so many splashes.”

New South Wales Police have not yet identified the swimmer and have closed the Little Bay Beach for now.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command, with assistance from the Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW, attended and located human remains in the water,” a spokesperson said.

An ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to Little Bay but "unfortunately this patient had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do".

Local media reported that the Wednesday shark attack was the first in Sydney since 1963.

(With inputs from agencies)