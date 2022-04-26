Two children among four dead in Russia kindergarten shooting: Reports

An armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region, leaving at least four people dead, regional authorities told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

According to reports, the shooter later killed himself. The identity of the gunman is yet to be revealed.

"According to preliminary information, there was a shooting in a kindergarten. As a result, two children, a teacher and the attacker died," the head of the Ulyanovsk region information department, Dmitry Kamal, told news agency AFP.

It was not immediately known how old the young victims were, but they would be anywhere between three and six years old, Kamal said.

This is not the first time that such an attack has taken place in educational institutions in Russia.

Last year, two gunfire killings were reported—one at a school in Kazan city and the other at a university in Perm.

(With inputs from agencies)