India schooled the Chinese state media on Wednesday (May 7) after Operation Sindoor in which India struck nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan.

Advertisment

Global Times had run reports using old images of crashed aircraft in the context of Operation Sindoor, as part of which India launched 24 precision missile strikes in nine locations that were identified as hubs of terrorist activity.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army stands with terror outfit commander Abdul Rauf at funeral at terror camp hit by India

"Dear Global Times, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation," the Indian embassy in China said on the social media paltfrom X.

Advertisment

"Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of Operation Sindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics," it added.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: Who is Masood Azhar, whose 10 family members were killed in Indian airstrikes

(1/n) Dear @globaltimesnews , we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information. https://t.co/xMvN6hmrhe — India in China (@EOIBeijing) May 7, 2025

Advertisment

"Allow us to bring to your knowledge facts of the issue. On April 22, 2025, Pakistani and Pakistan-trained terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a savage terror attack on Indian tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir in India. They targeted a particular community by asking people to identify themselves by their religion and murdered 26 people, including one national of Nepal, causing the largest number of civilian casualties in a terrorist attack in India since the November 26, 2008 attacks in Mumbai," the Indian embassy added.

Also read: India-Pak tensions: Who are the women officers who led media briefing on 'Operation Sindoor'?

Pakistan circulates false claims after Operation Sindoor

After India's military strike on nine terror sites under Operation Sindoor in POK and Pakistan, a pool of misinformation has emerged from Pak media and its government in the aftermath of the strike by India on Wednesday (May 7). Many of the social media handles of Pakistan has falsely claimed that Pakistan had retaliated by launching missile strikes at 15 locations inside India. Some even claimed that Srinagar Airbase had been hit by the Pakistan Air Force and that an Indian Army Brigade Headquarters had been destroyed.

Also read: From 1971 Indo-Pak war to 1999 Kargil war: Powerful images of Indian soldiers on the battlefield