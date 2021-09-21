Senior Al Qaeda leader killed in drone strike in Syria: US

Pentagon said that a drone strike hit a vehicle in north-western Syria killing a senior Al Qaeda leader. The north-western region of Syria is largely rebel-controlled.

The airstrike was conducted near Idlib. There are no initial indications of civilian casualties.

"A strike near Idlib, Syria on a senior Al Qaeda leader. The initial indications are that they struck the individual that they were targeting and that they don't have any indications at this time of civilian casualties. But they continue to look into that of course," John Kirby Pentagon spokesman said.

Watch:

US has carried out attacks in Idlib before targeting Al Qaeda terrorists and the slain leader of the Islamic State Group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was hiding in the province after fleeing from eastern Syria.

Large parts of Idlib remain in the hands of the Syrian-armed opposition which is dominated by radical groups including the Hayat Tahrir al-sham.

Exclusive: Brother of Afghan killed in US drone strike demands compensation

The latest US strike comes just days after the US. admitted killing civilians instead of terrorists in a drone strike in Afghanistan. The strike had killed ten civilians including children. It was carried out during the final days of the US troop pull-out from Afghanistan last month.

The drone strike was meant to hit a suspected ISIS-K operation. The terror group had carried out a suicide attack on Kabul airport on August 26.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby added that defence secretary Lloyd Austin has directed the secretary of the Air Force to appoint a senior officer to handle the review of the ill-fated airstrike.

"Part of that review will be to examine the investigation itself, the thoroughness of the investigation, to study the degree to which any policies, procedures or targeting mechanisms may need to be altered going forward," Kirby said.

The Pentagon spokesman said the review is expected to take 45 days.

(With inputs from Agencies)