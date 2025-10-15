/Scott Bessent, the shape-shifter: Treasury secy who called India ‘Maharaja of tariffs’ now wants ‘ally’ to support US against China

Scott Bessent's recent flip-flops on India could put a chameleon to shame. In just three months, the US Treasury secretary shifted from mocking India’s trade policies – calling it the “Maharaja of tariffs” – to seeking its support in a high-stakes contest with China. The turnaround reeks of opportunism.

Bessent was in hawk mode this summer against India

Back in July 2025, at the height of trade tensions, Bessent derided India’s import duties as protectionist and laughed off the Indian rupee’s sharp decline, brushing it off as "just market forces at work." At the time, the US had just imposed a steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, citing India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil, which Washington claimed was helping fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Bessent made it clear that the pressure campaign was meant to extract trade concessions from New Delhi. “India loves its barriers,” he said. “But now they’re feeling the pinch from ours. It’s fair play in a tough world.” That remark, during a Fox Business interview on July 15 , set the tone for weeks of economic sabre-rattling by the two nations.

So why is he now seeking help from India?

In a new interview with Fox News, Bessent said: “We expect support from India and the Europeans. This is China versus the rest of the world. They've pointed a bazooka at our supply chains, and we’re not letting it happen.”

The comment came after China moved to restrict exports of rare earth minerals – essential for US defence technologies, electronics, and renewable energy components. Bessent now wants India to join the US in forming a counterweight to China in this critical domain.

Bessent's rhetoric contributed to damaging relations, increasing mistrust

In July, Bessent used pointed rhetoric against India, calling it the “maharaja of tariffs”. Through August and early September, he ramped up the pressure. In a Bloomberg TV appearance, he accused India of "hiding behind outdated trade barriers" while benefitting from cheap Russian oil. He claimed this distorted global markets and hurt US manufacturing.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in early September, Bessent called India’s retaliatory tariffs on US tech and agricultural exports "self-defeating and unfair." These were not stray remarks; they were part of a broader push led by President Donald Trump to rebalance trade with countries seen as non-reciprocal.

Bessent showed no sign of compromise, even as minor tariff rollbacks to 25 per cent were negotiated later in September.

Sudden pivot: India is now a partner?

It's mid-October, and Bessent’s tone seems to have shifted sharply. In multiple interviews, he described India as a key democratic ally and praised its rare earth reserves. He said the US was engaging with “allies like India” to diversify supply chains and resist Chinese coercion.

In a Financial Times interview on Tuesday (Oct 14), he said, “China’s in recession and exporting their pain. India and others see the threat. We're asserting sovereignty together.”

And notably, the US still maintains punitive tariffs of 25 to 50 per cent on Indian goods.

Mixed messaging carries real risks in bilateral ties

Bessent’s dramatic reversal has sparked criticism that this is a case of diplomatic inconsistency with real consequences for bilateral ties. With no public acknowledgement of the U-turn, Bessent appears to be recalibrating American policy based on short-term strategic need.

Whether this approach secures cooperation or deepens mistrust remains to be seen. What is clear is that Bessent’s India policy is less about principles and more about positioning.

But in trade talks, Washington may have realised one thing by now: India doesn't dance.