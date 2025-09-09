Trump Tariffs: Who is Paying the Price of US Tariffs? | WION Business Watch As the global economy navigates through US tariffs, the debate over who bears the brunt of tariffs in the US is heating up. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, has downplayed the impact of tariffs on American consumers and businesses. He argues that the broader economy remains strong. He pointed at record stock market highs as evidence that tariffs are not derailing the economy. However, research reports from financial institutions tell a different story.