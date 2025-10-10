The United States has purchased Argentine pesos in a move to help Argentina tide over the currency crisis. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the purchase of the country's currency in a social media post. He said that the US Treasury is prepared to take exceptional measures to help the South American nation.

The Donald Trump administration's move attracted criticism from the Democratic Party, with Senator Elizabeth Warren writing on social media that the US President should have helped Americans afford health care instead of using "our dollars to buy Argentine Pesos".

Why did the US help Argentina?

The country is facing financial turmoil. Over the past few months, the value of the peso has been declining sharply. Investors were also seen selling Argentine stocks and bonds.

Argentina's government's moves to stabilize the economy have drained the nation's reserves.

Bessent said that the success of Argentina's "reform agenda" was of “systemic importance” to the US.

He said that a strong and stable Argentina helps anchor a prosperous Western hemisphere.

The administration has decided to swap $20bn in currency. Bessent told a news channel that the support wasn't a bailout for Argentina.

He added that the peso was undervalued.

Argentina has defaulted on its debt three times since 2001, with the most recent instance occurring in 2020.

Since 2023, the Argentine government has cut public spending to control inflation. However, the austerity measures prompted backlash as people's purchasing power dwindled amid the threat of an economic recession.