Scotland's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announces bid for first minister after Sturgeon's resignation

About a week after Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation from the top post, the country's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has thrown her hat in the ring saying she will run for the SNP leadership. The 32-year-old is expected to cut short her maternity leave as she plans to stand for the big ticket. Forbes is on maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter Naomi in August. She is a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

Notably, Sturgeon called it quits after completing more than eight years in office, however, she plans to remain in office till her successor is elected. While sharing a video pitch on her Twitter account, Forbes said, she will unleash the full talent of the SNP, the wider Yes movement and the country at large. Yes movement involved parties and individuals who supported a Yes vote in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

"The nation and the Yes movement are at a major crossroads," she said in the video adding, "The choices we make in the next few weeks will have a profound impact on our future and our children's future."

Forbes said she cannot sit back and watch Scotland "thwarted on the road to self-determination." "Our small, independent neighbours enjoy wealthier, fairer, and greener societies - and so can we." "We need somebody who voters can trust, who has integrity and commitment. I am that leader - and I want to lead the party into better days," she added.

I am today launching my bid to become Scotland's next First Minister, with the vision, experience and competence to inspire voters across Scotland. #Forbes4FM pic.twitter.com/1AG4Nyfma6 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) February 20, 2023 ×

Other candidates who have confirmed to run for the first minister bid are Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan. Meanwhile, constitution secretary Angus Robertson ruled himself out of the race.

Nicola Sturgeon was Scotland's longest-serving first minister who was in office since 2014. She took over as the first minister after a referendum on Scottish independence from the UK was held in Scotland on September 18, 2014 and was at the helm since then.

After a majority of people voted against the independence of Scotland from the UK, the then-first minister Alex Salmond resigned and Nicola took charge.

