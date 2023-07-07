Scotland proposes decriminalisation of drugs to tackle Europe's worst narcotics related death rate

Scotland on Friday unveiled its plans to decriminalise the possession of all drugs for personal use, aiming to address the alarming drug death rate, which currently stands as the highest in Europe. Reuters reports that the devolved government in Edinburgh emphasised that these measures should be implemented by the British government in London, which has the authority to regulate drug-related matters within the UK's political structure. What the Scotland government is proposing The proposed policy change aims to shift the approach from criminalisation to treatment and support for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

By decriminalising drug possession, Scotland hopes to provide these individuals with the necessary assistance and increase their chances of finding employment during the recovery process.

Elena Whitham, Scotland's Minister for Drugs Policy, acknowledged that the proposals would spark debate but highlighted their alignment with the government's public health approach.

"While we know these proposals will spark debate, they are in line with our public health approach and would further our national mission to improve and save lives," said Whitham, in a statement.

"We are working hard within the powers we have to reduce drug deaths, and while there is more we need to do, our approach is simply at odds with the Westminster legislation we must operate within," she added.

Scotland's drug death rate remains a grave concern, with 327 deaths per million population in 2020. This figure significantly surpasses the next highest rate in Norway, which stood at 85, according to official statistics. UK central government's stand As per Reuters, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed the possibility of any policy change, affirming the government's commitment to maintaining its tough stance on drugs.

"There are no plans to alter our tough stance on drugs," said the spokesperson.

The governing Scottish National Party, which advocates for Scottish independence, has been involved in clashes with the British government on other contentious issues, including a proposed gender recognition reform law. Drug possession around the world While drug possession is illegal in many parts of the world, several countries have already decriminalised various forms of drug possession — this includes Portugal, Netherlands, Switzerland and Czechia.

Health experts argue that such measures would enable individuals struggling with addiction to be treated as patients rather than criminals, emphasising the importance of a public health-oriented approach.

(With inputs from agencies)

