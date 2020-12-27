Scientists urge nationwide 'tier 4' lockdown in UK

A group of scientists are urging the UK government to impose a complete lockdown in the country as the cases have increased alarmingly following the birth of the new variant of the deadly virus.

Scientists from the Independent Sage group have requested the government to out the entire country under the 'Tier 4' category of lockdown, rather than a selected few areas.

As per the scientists, all nonessential shops such as hairdressers and entertainment venues should be temporarily closed down in all areas. They have also called for stricter travel restrictions and bring in safer education programme in the initial months of 2021.

This plan has been supported by several unions and teachers who believe schools should again be shifted to online teaching to make sure children and teachers do not get infected by the novel coronavirus, and the new strain of it.

The suggestion has come at a time when several countries around the world have closed their borders to all incoming British travellers, with several stuck at borders and airports.

A similar strain of coronavirus has also been found in several other countries, after the UK, such as South Africa, Italy, Canada, Spain, Japan and a few more.

As of now, the UK has been out under lockdown on basis of tier-based division, with some critical areas in 'tier 4' restrictions, and others enjoying the privilege of moving around in tiers 3,2 and 1.