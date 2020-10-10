Science, medicine will eradicate the China virus, it will disappear, says Trump from White House balcony

In his first public address after recovering from coronavirus, US President Donald Trump told his supporters that he was "feeling great" from the White House balcony on Saturday.

Watch:

"Our nation will defeat the China virus, the vaccine is coming in record time, it is coming very soon," the US president said, adding," I am thankful to everyone who prayed for my health."

Also Read | Allan Lichtman: The man who has correctly predicted US election since 1984

"Science, medicine will eradicate the China virus once and for all, it's going to disappear. It's disappearing," Trump asserted. "I have defeated the China virus, This disease is going to disappear."

"Science, medicine will eradicate the China virus once and for all," the US president said.

Trump took a dig at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden saying: "Sleepy Joe Biden betrayed Latino and Black Americans. If you think he can run this country, you're wrong." With the US election just days away, Trump's campaign team announced that the US president would be attending three rallies next week in Florida, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

"If the left gains power, they'll launch a nationwide crusade against law enforcement," he said. "Joe Biden doesn't know what to say, he is told what to say," the president told his supporters.

"We have law enforcement watching all those ballots, tremendous problems with the ballots. You see how many crooked ballots are being found? he asked.

"I have done more for the black community than any other President since Abraham Lincoln," he said.

"This is the most important election we have ever had. Even more than the last one, so please get out there and vote," the US president told his supporters.