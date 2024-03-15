Schumer's comments on Israel are his, not of Joe Biden administration: US State Department

The US State Department said on Thursday (Mar 14) that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comments calling for new elections in Israel were his and not of the Joe Biden administration. Earlier in the day, Schumer, a Democrat, criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by calling him an obstacle to peace. Schumer told the Senate that Netanyahu's government "no longer fits the needs of Israel" five months into a war that began with attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7 last year.

Addressing a press conference, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "Congress is an independent branch of government. I think the government of Israel understands quite well how the US government works. They interact quite frequently, not just with members of the Executive Branch, but with members of Congress, including Senator Schumer, who has travelled to Israel a number of times over the years, and I'm sure they fully understand that he speaks for himself."

On being asked if there was a suspicion out there that Schumer was putting out publicly what had been being said privately, Miller said, "These are statements made by Senator Schumer. Not by the Biden Administration."

Schumer faces backlash for remarks

Apart from calling for fresh elections in Israel, Schumer also said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the Gaza war to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free hostages, and get aid into the Gaza Strip.

The Democrat faced backlash for his remarks, with Israeli PM Netanyahu's Likud party saying that Israel was not a banana republic and that Netanyahu's policy had wide public support.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the Likud said in a statement, "Contrary to Schumer's words, the Israeli public supports a total victory over Hamas, rejects any international dictates to establish a Palestinian terrorist state, and opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza."

"Senator Schumer is expected to respect Israel's elected government and not undermine it. This is always true, and even more so in wartime," the statement added.

The Senate's Republican leader Mitch McConnell also criticised Schumer's remarks.

"It is grotesque... and hypocritical... for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of the democratically elected leader of Israel. This is unprecedented," McConnell said.

Since the conflict began, prominent Democrats including President Joe Biden have been facing intense criticism from within the party over the US' unconditional support for Israel, given the impact on Palestinian civilians of Israel's offensive in Gaza.