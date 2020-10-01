Saudi horses in Al-Ahsa have their own swimming pools

Al-Ahsa which is one of the largest province in Saudi Arabia has the biggest number of horses with each horse supplemented with all the luxuries one can imagine.

The beautiful Saudi horses are blue like a pigeon in the shadow with a black mane and tail galloping as they prepare for a treacherous obstacle course, but in their own swimming pools.

These horses have their own veterinarian doctors, their own house box and even a swimming pool to build muscles.

There are over 400 horse stables in Al-Ahsa with each stable housing over twenty horses.

The annual horse production in Saudi reaches 3,000. This year onwards Saudi Arabia embarked on a new sporting era, a stellar line-up for the horsing race, however, some still turn a blind eye to the cruelty to horses during grand events in which riders are required to carry a whip.

Nearly every year race horses sustain injuries and many have paid with their lives.