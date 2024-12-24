California, US

A part of the Santa Cru Wharf in California collapsed in high surf on Monday (Dec 23), sending three people into the water, according to the authorities.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, a man died at a nearby beach after being trapped under debris by a wave.

The three people who were pulled from the water included two engineers and a project manager who were inspecting the structure. They were later taken to a hospital, according to city officials.

No one has been believed to be missing or is seriously injured, Mayor Fred Keeley of Santa Cruz said.

Advertisment

The wharf collapse is one of the several impacts of the weather-affected region, as flooding and high surf led to multiple road closures and evacuations.

According to the Santa Cruz officials, the collapse happened at around 12:45 pm.

Also read: Bird flu crisis in US drives egg prices to an all-time high

Advertisment

"A portion of the Santa Cruz pier has collapsed, and is floating away," the National Weather Service Bay Area posted on X.

"Look at the ominous wave action on the horizon. You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water," they added.

The wharf has been closed now until further notice, officials said. Moreover, the public is asked to stay away from the area.

Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley said that the part of the pier that collapsed "was a portion of the municipal wharf that has already been determined to need to be taken down and repaired over time."

Keeley further said that it included the Dolphin restaurant and one of the public washrooms on the wharf.

Watch | Major Storm Pounds California’s Central Coast

The area of the wharf that washed away has been closed to the public since January this year, officials noted.

We lost "many pilings, a lot of the deck of the wharf itself, as well as the restroom and what remained of the Dolphin restaurant," the mayor said.

The collapse comes as the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning and informed that a dangerously large breaking wave of 30 to 40 feet would be possible.

They warned some specific regions, including San Francisco, the coastal North Bay and Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula coast, Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur coast.

(With inputs from agencies)