Six Indian-Americans were for the first time sworn-in as the members of the US House of Representatives on Saturday (Jan 4). These six Indian Americans won in the recently held elections for the United States House of Representatives.

This becomes a historic moment for the Indian American community, as it reflects their growth and increasing involvement in US politics.

Ami Bera

Bera is the most senior of them, who has been sworn in for the seventh consecutive term as the representative of the seventh Congressional District of California.

“When I was first sworn in twelve years ago, I was the sole Indian American Member of Congress and only the third in US history. Now, our coalition is six-strong! I am excited to welcome even more Indian Americans to the halls of Congress in the years to come!” Congressman Dr Ami Bera said in a post on X.

Bera also posted a picture of all six Indian-Americans from the floor of the House.

Suhash Subramaniam

Suhash Subramaniam is the newest Indian American to join the US House of Representatives. He represents the 10th Congressional District of Virginia.

"First day of work! Honoured to be sworn into the #119th Congress, and excited to get to work to deliver results for VA10," Subramaniam said in a post on X, along with a picture of him with his family and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Pramila Jayapal

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal represents the seventh Congressional District of Washington state and is the first-ever Indian American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives.

Jayapal is the leader of a highly powerful progressive group of lawmakers.

Shri Thanedar

Further, Congressman Shri Thanedar, who represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan posted his selfie from the House Floor on X, saying, "Ready to serve".

All six Indian American lawmakers are from the Democratic Party and voted for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the election for House Speakership.

Ro Khanna

Congressman Ro Khanna represents the 17th Congressional District of California and is known for his influential role in various House committees.

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Raja Krishnamoorthi represents the eighth Congressional District of Illinois. Krishnamoorthi is also a Ranking Member of the powerful China Committee and a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Notably, Khanna, Krishnamoorthi, and Jayapal took oath for a fifth consecutive term.

All these six Indian-Americans constitute an informal Samosa Caucus. The term 'Samosa Caucus' was coined by Raja Krishnamoorthi.

The ‘Samosa Caucus’, a group of Indian-origin members in Congress, has now expanded to six representatives in the House. Before this, the caucus comprised of five Indian American members: Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Jeremy Cooney, and Shri Thanedar.

Bera, when sworn in for the first term in 2012, wished to have 10 Indian Americans in the US House of Representatives.

Notably, Dalip Singh Saund was the first Indian American to be elected to the House of Representatives in 1957. Moreover, he was also the first Sikh to be elected for the position.

(With inputs from agencies)