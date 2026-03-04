/Safest countries to stay in amid US-Iran-Israel war. Check full list as ‘World War III’ nears

The Israel-Iran-US conflict that started on February 28 has escalated and spread across the West Asia. The situation became dire enough to penetrate into the UAE's cities, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which were once considered the safest regions amid global conflicts. The US and Israel targeted multiple regions inside Iran in a joint military operation. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles and drones across multiple US bases in the Gulf states and Israel.

Amid this, concerns have risen over the regions which are safer to stay in and are unaffected by war. As per a list prepared by Numbeo, these are the top 10 places that are safe to stay in amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

1. Qingdao, Shandong, China

2. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3. Doha, Qatar

4. Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6. Taipei, Taiwan

7. Manama, Bahrain

8. Muscat, Oman

9. The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands

10. Eindhoven, Netherlands

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The data by Numbeo was prepared using surveys answered by website visitors. According to a list by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the UAE is not among the safest places. Here is the list of IEP.