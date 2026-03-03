/Zelensky offers assistance to save civilians in Gulf nations amid Iran's offensive, but has a condition

Amid escalating tensions between Israel, Iran and the US, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered assistance to Gulf nations to protect civilian populations in the region. But in return, the Ukrainian leader demanded a proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelensky said he can help in saving the civilians in the Gulf region from Iranian bombings, but only if the leader of the region would help him end the war in his country.

He said the Gulf leaders have strong economic ties and relations with Russia and Vladimir Putin, and hence they could play a crucial role in persuading Moscow to agree to a pause or end the war. The Ukrainian president added that if Gulf leaders send a signal to Russia for a ceasefire, Ukraine could deploy specialists to help protect civilian populations in the region.

“If they give Russia a signal to cease fire, for example, for a certain period of time, (0:14) a month, two months, we can then send our specialists to protect the civilian population. The peace talks should take place between the 5th and the 8th or 9th of this month,” Zelensky said, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The leader further said that the peace negotiations for the Ukraine war were tentatively planned between March 5th, 8th, and 9th and the venue was decided as Abu Dhabi, as per a suggestion from the US. He said that if there's any change in plan due to escalated tensions in West Asia, Ukraine would be open in any other location as well.