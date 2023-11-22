Russia's Wagner group to offer air defense to Hezbollah or Iran, says US

Russia's mercenary group intends to provide an air defence system to Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah or to the regime in Tehran, as part of an "unprecedented defence cooperation" between the two US adversaries, the White House said on Tuesday (Nov 21).

"Our information... indicates that Wagner, at the direction of the Russian government, was preparing to provide an air defence capability to either Hezbollah or Iran," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Earlier this month, US officials had said that Wagner was prepping up to supply the Pantsir-S1, a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and projectile system known as SA-22 by NATO, news agency AFP reported citing the Wall Street Journal.

"We are certainly prepared to use our counterterrorism sanctions authorities against Russian individuals or entities that might make these destabilizing transfers," Kirby said.

He added that Iran was "considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles now for use in Ukraine in return for that support."

Wagner mercenary group, earlier this month, resumed recruiting fighters after Yevgeny Prigozhin's son Pavel took over its leadership.

Washington has been sounding alarms over deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran, a blooming relationship that as per Kirby is "obviously harmful to Ukraine, certainly harmful to Iran's neighbours, quite frankly harmful to the international community."

Earlier in September, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Choigou paid an official visit to Iran and dubbed it an "important step" for military cooperation between the allies.