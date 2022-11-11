Russia's EMP strike can render Ukraine's electronic devices useless: Report

Russia's Spetsnaz special forces in Ukraine are in possession of a weapon that can knock out all electronic devices within a radius of six miles or more, said The Times, citing experts. The report added that Russian forces may be ready to use it as frustration over recent battlefield defeats mount in the Russian camp.

The strike would include an electromagnetic pulse that would render unprotected electronic devices useless. If Russia decides to launch such a strike, it may disable Ukraine's civilian infrastructure just when winter months are approaching. The electromagnetic strike may deal a hammer blow to Ukrainian forces' ability to defend the country.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. After initial months of sustained battlefield victories, the Russian forces have had to retreat in face of Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukrainian forces have been able to recapture thousands of square miles of land.

An electromagnetic strike is carried out with the use of low-yield nuclear detonation in space. This creates an electromagnetic pulse that causes short-circuit in electronic devices. The radius of the site depends upon altitude of the blast. Higher the altitude, more is the damage radius.

On Friday, Kremlin said that though Russian forces had withdrawn from Ukrainian city of Kherson, it did not change the status of the region. Russia has previously declared that Kherson is part of the country.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE