Russia's Biomedical Agency claims COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in 11 months

The Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) of Russia today claimed that it had accelerated work on developing a vaccine against COVID-19.

Sputnik reported that three prototypes are ready, with tests on mice underway.

The results from tests are expected in June, and the vaccine should be ready in 11 months if all goes as planned.

Also read: COVID-19: Crucial step towards vaccine powered by AI supercomputer

In its statement, FMBA claimed that the three prototypes are based on “epitopes of the surface S-protein SARS-CoV-2” and that they have launched immunological potency tests on mice.

With the initial results expected to come out in June, the second phase of the research will end in the third quarter of the year.

“The vaccine will be ready in 11 months”, said FMBA head and ex-Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova.

As per data from the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, over 10,000 people have been killed worldwide. Additionally, over 244,500 people remain infected globally.

Also read: Coronavirus kills over 5,000 in Europe; number likely to increase overnight

Recently, the United States and China conducted the first human trials to curate a vaccine against the virus.

The UK is expected to begin testing next week.

Recently, the world's fastest supercomputer was able to identify chemicals that could curb the widespread of coronavirus outbreak by finding it's cure, according to experts.

IBM's supercomputer known as Summit is the world's fastest supercomputer and is equipped with the "brain of Artificial Intelligence".

(With inputs from Sputnik)