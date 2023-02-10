US: Russian woman convicted of feeding poisonous cheesecake to lookalike

A US court convicted a Russian-born woman Thursday for trying to kill her American lookalike with poisoned cheesecake and then stealing her identity. Viktoria Nasyrova was found guilty of attempted murder by a New York jury, the district attorney for Queens said in a statement. After poisoning the victim, Nasyrova tried to make the scene look like one of suicide.

Nasyrova took a cheesecake as a gift to the home of her then 35-year-old victim in August 2016. The women resembled each other in many ways-- both spoke Russian, had dark hair, the same skin complexion and shared other physical traits -- the trial heard. After eating the cake, the woman began to feel sick and passed out.

A friend of hers discovered the victim unconscious the next day. Pills had been scattered around her to make it look like she had tried to kill herself, prosecutors said.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Upon returning from the hospital, the victim discovered her passport and employment authorisation card were missing, along with jewellery and other valuables.

The DA's office said that officials investigating the matter tested the cheesecake and found that it was laced with Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative.

Nasyrova, who lives in Brooklyn, was also convicted of assault, unlawful imprisonment and theft. Her sentencing is due on March 21 and she faces up to 25 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies)

