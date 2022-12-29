Russian president oversees commissioning of new warships, submarines

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the launch of various new warships along with a nuclear-powered submarine on Thursday, as he promised to strengthen the country's navy.

The Russian president, who has avoided public engagements since the pandemic started, permitted the hoisting of Russian flags on the new vessels through a video link.

The newly-commissioned vessels included a minesweeper, a corvette, and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear-powered submarine, which can launch ballistic missiles.

On Thursday, a nuclear submarine called 'the Emperor Alexander III' was put to sea for trials, after which it will be commissioned.

"I emphasise that we will increase the pace and volume of construction of ships of various categories and equip them with the most modern types of weapons. We will conduct operational and combat training of sailors, taking into account the experience gained, including during the special military operation. In a word, to do everything to ensure Russia's security and protect our national interests in the world's oceans," Putin said in his televised remarks.

"The newest nuclear missile carriers being built and produced there, have no equal in the world in many specifications. New surface and underwater vessels have modern navigation, communication, and sonar systems. They have highly accurate weapons and robotic complexes," he added.

In his tenure of two decades, Putin's top priority has been strengthening his armed forces, adding new warships to the navy and further hypersonic missiles, which he considers "invincible", to the country's arsenal.

However, despite such an arsenal, Russia has suffered many humiliating setbacks in the battle against Ukraine, which was supplied weapons from the West.