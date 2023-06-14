Russian parliament to allow convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine war

As Russia gives warning signals to Ukraine for a new offensive, the country's parliament is vying to lend its support to bring in convicted criminals to fight in the Ukraine war which has been going on for over a year now, as per Reuters. This comes as Ukraine has kicked off its counteroffensive and has claimed that it has captured seven villages from Russian occupancy.

As per reports, Russia's lower house of parliament may soon carry out a vote on a law Wednesday that will give a green check to the country's defence ministry to be able to sign contracts with suspected/convicted criminals to join the war in Eastern Europe.

Though initially it was thought that Russia will wipe out Ukraine in a matter of months it turned out that with the backing of weapons provided by the West and the perseverance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, none of the sides has been able to win the war.

Russia has been calling the war in Ukraine a special military operation even if many Western nations have condemned the conflict, even calling it a massive human rights violation carried out by Russia.

The dragged-on 15-month war has substantially dealt a heavy blow to Russia forces and the country is now ramping up its efforts to draw in more fighters on the battlefield in what is Europe's largest land war since World War Two. What is the contract all about? As per the upcoming new changes, the criminals who are to be included will not be the ones on whom the legal system has already taken action. In fact, the contract will be applicable to those who are still under investigation for a crime or their case is heard in the court of law.

These details about the contract are as per the database of Russia's lower house of the State Duma (Parliament). Who is barred from signing up? Though the law will permit criminals to fight in Ukraine's battlefield, the legislation still has put up some bars as to who all are included from these convicted/suspected criminals.

Those who are convicted due to sexual crimes, extremism, treason, or terrorism is not allowed to sign up for the contract.