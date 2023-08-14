Russian attack on Odesa injures 3, Ukraine claims recapturing 3sqkm around Bakhmut

An official and the military in the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea said on Monday (August 14) that during the overnight hours, Russia launched two waves of drone and missile attacks on the port city of Odesa, injuring at least three.

The governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app: "As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments. Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave."

The region of Odesa remained a flashpoint ever since the war started last year in February. It is home to maritime terminals that were key to the expired grain export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukraine's armed forces command in the south claimed that its air defence forces destroyed all 15 drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles that Russia launched at the port.

Local reports mentioned that a dormitory and a supermarket were damaged by falling missile debris. Images and videos shared by Ukrainian officials show firefighters battling a big blaze.

Meanwhile, the port city of Mykolaiv, closer to Odesa, was also targeted, with air alarms sounding throughout the night.

Ukraine recaptured 3sqkm around Bakhmut

Ukraine also claimed on Monday that its forces recaptured a small clutch of territory around the war-battered town of Bakhmut in the east of the country last week.

Mentioning Ukraine's counteroffensive in June, Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar told state television: "In the Bakhmut sector, three square kilometres [1.2 square miles] were liberated last week. In total, 40 square kilometres have been liberated on the southern flank of the Bakhmut sector."

Zelensky vows retaliation

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there will be "completely fair retaliation" after Russian shelling killed at least seven people, including a newborn baby, in the southern Kherson region Sunday.

In his daily address on Sunday: "Everywhere our warriors retaliate against the occupiers' terror. There is not a single day when Russian evil does not get our completely fair retaliation."

