Russia will take measures to eliminate threats if US ignores security proposals: Minister Lavrov

Russia will be forced to take necessary measures to eliminate unacceptable threats if the United States and NATO don’t respond to Moscow’s security proposals, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

“If a constructive response does not follow within a reasonable time and the West continues its aggressive line, then Russia will be forced to take all necessary measures to ensure a strategic balance and eliminate unacceptable threats to our security,” Lavrov told news agency Sputnik.

The remarks came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden spoke over phone, where the two focused on the security guarantee talks set for early January 2022 amid simmering tensions over Ukraine.

The security guarantees talks will be held in three formats: between Russia and the US in Geneva on 10 January, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting on 12 January, and Russia-OSCE consultations on 13 January.

Lavrov said that Washington and its allies are currently reviewing Russia’s proposals.

Russia had recently sent a draft agreement to NATO and a draft treaty to the United States both on security guarantees in Europe for the Western countries to consider.

The security guarantee documents demand that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

However, US and its allies refused to consider Russia's demand on Ukraine, citing NATO’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country.

They agreed, however, to hold talks with Russia to discuss its concerns.

(With inputs from agencies)