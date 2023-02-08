Russia warns US embassy in Moscow not to spread 'fake news' about Ukraine operation

Russia has warned the US embassy in Moscow to stop spreading "fake" news about its military operation in Ukraine. The TASS news agency reported on Tuesday that Moscow has threatened to expel US diplomats if they do not adhere to Russian law and are found to be engaged in what Moscow called "subversive activities".

Russia sent out a harsh message to Lynne Tracy, the new US ambassador to Moscow who arrived last month, according to TASS. Citing a senior Russian foreign ministry source, the agency reported that Tracy had been told to strictly adhere to Russian law when making any statements about Russia's armed forces in Ukraine.

A US State Department spokesperson further confirmed the development and that the US embassy had received a diplomatic note from the Russian foreign ministry about the same. However, it refused to comment further on the matter saying that the department's general policy was not to comment on diplomatic correspondence.

TASS said the official note was delivered on Tuesday and accuses US diplomats of making "inappropriate" statements about the Russian leadership.

"Discrediting" the Russian armed forces is a crime punishable by up to five years in jail in the country. A charge of knowingly distributing "false information" about the military carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

February 24 will mark the first anniversary of President Vladimir Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. He terms the invasion a "special military operation".

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Putin of an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression. While Putin has maintained that the operation is designed to protect Russia's own security from NATO's eastern enlargement, the West has largely rejected the assertion.

When Tracy had visited the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow to present her diplomatic credentials last month, she was heckled by a crowd of people chanting anti-US slogans.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had reportedly told her at the time that he expected her to follow the principle of not interfering in Russia's internal affairs.

The US Embassy said at the time - "Ambassador Tracy is focused on maintaining dialogue between our capitals at a time of unprecedented tension, protecting the interests of U.S. citizens detained in Russia, and supporting ties between the American and Russian peoples."

(With inputs from agencies)

