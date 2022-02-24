Russia-Ukraine conflict: Explosions reported in Kyiv after Vladimir Putin launches military operations

In a surprise televised address on Thursday (February 24), Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military operation 'to demilitarise Ukraine'.

Moments after that, a CNN correspondent reported that he heard sounds of explosions from Kharkiv. He later informed citing the Ukrainian interior ministry that explosions near Kyiv were missile strikes.

AFP news agency also reported that explosions were heard in Mariupol, which is in eastern Ukraine. The explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol.

AFP correspondents in both cities heard powerful blasts and in Mariupol, close to the frontline and the Russian border, residents reported hearing artillery in the city's eastern suburbs.

Here's a video of explosions.

BREAKING: Explosions in Ukraine's city of Mariupol pic.twitter.com/57ZZVyx5w2 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet, "Putin has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine."

"Strikes continue on peaceful Ukrainian cities. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin. It's time to act - just now," he added.

Ukraine Representative to Russian Representative at UN emergency meeting said, "Russian President on record declared war...It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. I call on everyone to stop the war. "Should I play the video of your president calling the war."

