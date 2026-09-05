Russian strikes hit Kyiv’s two airports overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday (Sep 5). The attacks come as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner prepared to visit the region in a fresh attempt to break the deadlock over ending the war. Zelensky said Russia also struck a civilian target in the Dnipro region, killing four people, and accused Moscow of trying to disrupt the visit.

“Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the US side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine,” Zelensky said on X, adding there would be “no threats to diplomacy” from the Ukrainian side.

“Ukraine is interested in bringing peace closer. Russia will be held accountable for what it does,” he said.

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Steel producer Metinvest said on Saturday (Sep 5) that a Russian ballistic missile strike on a Ukrainian steel plant in the eastern Dnipro region, killing five people. The attack also resulted in damage to the plant’s production facilities and infrastructure, forcing a halt to all operations.

The strikes come a day after Zelensky said that a Russian drone struck the headquarters of Ukraine’s powerful SBU security service in central Kyiv, accusing Moscow of deliberately targeting the office of the agency’s acting chief. The strike hit the building on Volodymyrska Street, opposite the historic St Sophia Cathedral, marking the first reported attack on the SBU headquarters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump envoys arrive in Moscow

This comes hours before Russian agencies reported that US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed in Moscow on Saturday (Sep 5). They are also expected to visit Kyiv, marking their first trip to war-torn Ukrainian capital since Trump returned to office last year, having already played roles in ceasefire negotiations involving Gaza and Iran.

In Moscow, the US envoys are expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an Axios report.

Ahead of their visit, Trump told reporters, “They’re bringing with them a proposal to end the war.” He added, “We have an idea for peace.” He declined to say whether the plan involved Ukraine ceding territory.

Fighting continues as diplomacy stalls