Russia to intensify attacks on Kyiv, has hit military plant outside Ukrainian capital: Ministry

In a possible indication of its renewed focus on Ukrainian capital, Russian defence ministry on Friday warned that the Russia will intesify attacks on Kyiv in respone to strikes on Russian soil. The statement has come after Russian allegation that Ukraine targetted Russian border towns.

"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory," the ministry said in a statement.

The defence ministry added that Russia has hit a 'military' plant outside Kyiv using Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles. As per the ministry, the attack was carried out late on Thursday.

In addition to this, the ministry also said that it has killed up to 30 Polish mercenaries fighting for Ukrainian forces in the war-torn country's northeastern region of Kharkiv.

The Russian defence ministry said its strategic rocket forces "eliminated up to 30 Polish mercenaries" in a strike on the village of Izyumskoe, not far from the city of Kharkiv.

Russian defence ministry's assertions about Kyiv came on the same day it admitted loss of Moskva, the flagship of country's Black Sea Fleet. As per reports in Russian media, the defence ministry confirmed that the ship had indeed sunk.

Ukraine has claimed that the warship sank after a rocket attack. But the Russian camp has maintained that fire on Moskva erupted after ammunition onboard caught fire.

(With inputs from agencies)