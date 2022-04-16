Russia targets military factory in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

A military hardware factory in Ukrainian capital Kyiv was targetted in a strike early on Saturday (April 16). The development has come a day after Russia bombed missile unit outside Kyiv.

On Saturday, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on social media that there had been explosions in Kyiv's Darnyrsky district.

The strike on the Ukrainian capital is among the first since invading Russian forces began withdrawing from regions around Kyiv last month, instead turning their focus on gaining control of the eastern Donbas region.

Russian defense ministry on Saturday confirmed that Russian forces had indeed struck the hardware factory.

"High-precision long-range air-launched weapons destroyed production buildings of an armaments plant in Kyiv," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia suffered a setback in last few days as Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet sunk. Ukraine says that the warship was target of a missile attack while Russia claimed that the fire was due to exploding ammunition on board the ship.

Russia warned of intensified attacks on Ukrainian capital in the aftermath of Moskva's sinking.

Residential areas of Kyiv were struck repeatedly at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine from late February. Moscow has denied intentionally striking civilian infrastructure.

