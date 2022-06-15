Russia says howitzers among other NATO weapons destroyed in western Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia on Wednesday (June 15) said that it has destroyed an ammunition warehouse for weapons in Ukraine's western Lviv region. The weapons were apparently donated by NATO countries. The Russian defence ministry said some of the ammunition was to be used for US-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said: "Near the town of Zolochiv in Lviv region, high-precision long-range Kalibr missiles destroyed an ammunition depot of foreign weapons transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries, including 155-mm M777 howitzers.

Recently, Russia has made claims that it has targeted weapons in Ukraine, which were said to be supplied by the West. Moscow also claimed that they have destroyed such arms depots.

Russia has constantly criticised the West for supplying weapons to Ukraine and accused the NATO nations that they have aggravated the crisis.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the United States saying that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Tuesday it had received just 10 per cent of the weapons it requested from the West to deter Russia's military intervention.

UK to deliver rocket launchers

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday that Britain will soon deliver multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine. London had announced on June 6 that it would send Ukraine its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, which has better range and precision than Russia's artillery.

"I think it's imminent, their delivery, and the munition has to go alongside", Wallace told reporters in Oslo on the sidelines of a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force grouping 10 Northern European countries.

