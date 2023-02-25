Russia-Ukraine war: After US, Australia imposes new sanctions on Moscow

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine marked its first-year anniversary, Australia also imposed financial sanctions against 90 Russian individuals and 40 entities and said it will send more drones to Ukraine to aid its fight against Russia. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday in a statement said, "We continue to stand with Ukraine. The uncrewed aerial systems provide a battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability for the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

However, Albanese didn't mention how many drones or which models will be shipped, and whether they would be armed.

The sanctions list includes Russian ministers overseeing energy and industry sectors, and key players in defence, including arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern, aviation firm Tupolev and submarine developers Admiralty Shipyards.

The sanctions come as the UN with a historic vote demanded Moscow to leave Kyiv "immediately," with a call for "just and lasting" peace.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Friday told ABC television that she will urge China to take steps to de-escalate the conflict.

Australia has been one of the largest non-NATO contributors to Ukraine with defence aid, ammunition and banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores to Russia.

Since the conflict began in February 2022, Australia has provided around $340 million in military support to Ukraine. It also deployed soldiers in Britain to help train Ukrainian troops and has sanctioned over 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.

The United States also announced sanctions against Russia, the White House said. In coordination with G7 partners and allies, the US Departments of the Treasury and State will implement "sweeping sanctions" against key revenue-generating sectors like defence and banks, besides blocking access to semiconductors.

(With inputs from agencies)