Ukraine war anniversary: Biden to announce sanctions against Russia at virtual G7 meet Friday

US President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual meeting of G-7 leaders Friday that will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House has said. During the meeting, Zelensky will be hoping for sweeping sanctions against Russia as its war against Ukraine enters the second year. G-7 comprises Canada, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and the United States.

“Tomorrow morning, President Biden will gather with G-7 leaders and President Zelensky for a virtual meeting to continue coordinating our efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its war,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Karine said that the leaders will discuss how to offer continued support to Ukraine and how to increase pressure on Putin and all those who enable his aggression. The United States will also implement sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue for President Vladimir Putin. Under the radar will also be Russian banks, Russia's defence and technology, and those in third-party countries trying to evade the sanctions, Jean-Pierre said.

Ukraine is also expected to get further aid from the US, with announcement on new economic energy and security assistance on the cards. The move is aimed at protecting the Ukrainians from Russian aggression and enable the provision of basic services such as electricity and heat.

Reinforcing the country's commitment towards Ukraine, Karine said that the US will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Following the meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will address the UN Security Council on the Ukraine war anniversary. Blinken will speak about the need for just and durable peace, a peace that's consistent with the principles of the UN Charter and one that will equip Ukraine to, over the longer term, continue to be a sovereign country, a democratic country, an independent country, a country that is whole and prosperous with the means to defend itself going forward, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre thanked Japan, the new G-7 president, for its pledge to provide Ukraine with an additional $5.5 billion in economic assistance. "Our alliance with Japan and Japan's strong partnerships with countries in Europe only demonstrate the point we've been making all along, the Indo-Pacific and the Atlantic are not separate theaters here, but firmly linked together," she said.

