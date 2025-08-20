/Russia's Shahed drone hits Poland? Warsaw accuses Moscow of 'provoking Nato countries' after overnight drone explosion

Poland's foreign ministry on Wednesday (August 20) reacted to the drone that exploded in its territory earlier today, claiming that it was launched from Russia. Foreign ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski stressed that Russia generally does not admit that anything produced by it falls onto our territory.

Dariusz Malinowski, Deputy Commander of Armed Forces Operational Command, said that they believe the drone that exploded in Poland was launched from Russia.

He added, "We don’t have 100% percent certainty that it was … this specific drone, although we do know the locations from which these types of drones are launched, and they are located on Russian territory.”

However, he said that it isn't clear whether it was a deliberate violation of Poland's airspace or a malfunction of a drone targeting Ukraine. Malinowski further revealed that it was a military drone propelled by a Chinese-produced engine.

‘Russia will never admit’

Polish Deputy PM Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Russia will never admit to this.

“I’ll say one thing that is certain: Russia will never admit to this. Just as it hasn’t admitted to any of the eight incidents in Moldova, three incidents in Romania, three in Lithuania, two in Latvia, or the one drone incident in Bulgaria,” he said.

Why is it important?

While the foreign minister spokesperson stressed that in recent talks, there was an argument that Russia's war is not just a war taking place on the periphery of Europe, but a "situation that threatens not only Ukraine, but also Europe, including Nato states".