Russia promises to solve Sputnik V delivery delays

The makers of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Wednesday promised to resolve delivery delays this month after several South American countries complained to Russia.

The delays occured due to a "production scale up" and will be "fully resolved" in August, Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that financially backs Sputnik V, said in a statement.

Sputnik V will "double" its capacity in September thanks to a partnership with the world's largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India, the statement said.

It added that Sputnik V has "built production partnerships with producers in 14 countries."

Several Latin American countries that have relied on the Russian vaccine to protect their populations have in recent weeks complained to Moscow about delivery delays.

Inoculation with Sputnik V requires two doses that differ from one another and cannot be swapped or mixed with other vaccines.

Guatemala last week cancelled its order of a second batch of eight million Sputnik vaccines due to a delivery delay of a previous order.

Argentina -- the first Latin American country to approve the Sputnik vaccine -- also complained to Moscow about the delivery delays.

Russia registered Sputnik V last August ahead of large-scale clinical trials, prompting concern among experts over the fast-tracked process.

It has since been declared safe and over 90 percent effective in a report published by leading medical journal The Lancet, restoring confidence in Russia's jab.

The RDIF says its two-dose vaccine has been approved in 68 countries and that it has applied for registration in the European Union.