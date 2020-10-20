Russia dismisses hacking allegations as 'Russophobia'

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed claims by the US and the UK that Russian military intelligence was behind cyber attacks targetting the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as 'Russophobia'.

The Games were scheduled to take place in July, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian intelligence was also accused of hacking Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French election and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The US Justice Department, which announced the charges against the GRU agents Monday, also said Russian intelligence was behind the "NotPetya" malware attack that infected computers of businesses worldwide, causing nearly $1 billion in losses to three US companies alone.

At the same time, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Russian military intelligence services of carrying out internet reconnaissance missions against targets linked to the Tokyo Olympics.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov described US charges against six Russian intelligence officers as "rampant Russophobia which, of course, have nothing to do with reality."

"The Russian Federation, Russian security services have never undertaken any hacker attacks, especially in connection with the Olympics," Peskov told reporters.

